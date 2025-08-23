PHDCCI holds meeting with Chief Postmaster General

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: A delegation of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Kashmir (PHDCCI), led by its Chairman, A P Vicky Shaw, and accompanied by the Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan, held a call-on meeting with T M Sreelatha (IPoS), the Chief Postmaster General of the Jammu & Kashmir Circle, at her office in Srinagar today.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between India Post and the business community of Jammu & Kashmir, facilitated by PHDCCI. During the discussions, Shaw apprised the Chief Postmaster General about the multifaceted activities and initiatives of PHDCCI across the country, with a particular emphasis on its efforts towards economic development in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He specifically highlighted how various businesses and members of the Chamber are actively utilizing the reliable and extensive facilities provided by the Indian Postal Services within the Kashmir region for their logistical and communication needs.

In response, T M Sreelatha appreciated the Chairman for the work undertaken by PHDCCI. She detailed the various customer-centric schemes and specialized facilities that India Post has developed specifically for the business community. She also apprised the delegation of the significant transformation India Post is undergoing through extensive IT interventions and an advanced postal technology platform. She emphasized that the overarching goal of these modernization efforts is to position India Post as a global logistics force, capable of meeting the evolving demands of a digital economy.

The meeting concluded on a collaborative note. Recognizing her leadership and the transformative vision for India Post, the PHDCCI delegation extended a formal invitation to Sreelatha to address the Chamber’s SHE Forum in the coming days.