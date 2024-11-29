PHDCCI delegation holds meeting with Director Tourism

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 29: A delegation from the PHDCCI Kashmir headed by A P Vicky Shaw met with the Director of Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob Farooq- IRS-IT, to address critical issues affecting the tourism and hospitality sector in the region. The meeting took place at srinagar and was aimed at fostering collaboration and improving the overall tourism framework.

During the discussions, the delegation highlighted various concerns regarding registration processes, renewals, and the inputs for draft tourism policy. These topics are crucial for enhancing the operational efficiency of tourism businesses and ensuring a robust framework for future growth.

Raja Yakub expressed his commitment to supporting the PHDCCI Kashmir initiatives and assured that the Department of Tourism would work closely with the PHDCCI. He emphasized the need to devise events in collaboration with the PHDCCI to attract high-end tourists to the picturesque Kashmir valley, known for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

A PHDCCI statement said it is optimistic that this partnership will foster a thriving tourism industry in Kashmir, creating job opportunities and promoting local businesses.