PHDCCI delegation holds meeting with Comm Secy I&C

SRINAGAR: A delegation from the PHDCCI Kashmir, led by Chairman A P Vicky Shaw, engaged in a fruitful interactive session today Vikramjit Singh-IPS Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation was comprised of Javaid Anim and Himayu Wani, Co-Chairs of the PHDCCI, along with Er Pervaiz Qalander, Bilal Kawoosa, Shabir Abdullah, and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director PHDCCI. During the detailed meeting, the delegation addressed various pressing issues related to the industries and commerce sectors in Kashmir. The Commissioner Secretary, accompanied by Khalid Majeed (JKAS) Director Industries Kashmir, Inderjeet (JKAS) MD-SICOP & SIDCO, Khalid Jahangir, JKAS MD JKTPO, Arun Kumar Manhas, JKAS Director Industries Jammu, and Atul Sharma Managing Director, Handloom & Handicraft Corporation, Commissioner Secretary briefed the delegation on the initiatives undertaken under the RAMP scheme for existing industries for marketing and revival.

The PHDCCI raised concerns about several key areas, including the new industrial development scheme, challenges in land allotment, issues with changing activity names and styles, procurement policies favoring local MSMEs, and improving the efficiency of the MSEFC council.

Other topics discussed included amnesty for old power dues, concerns regarding sulfur content in pet coke fuel policies for the cement industry, pending turnover incentive scheme disbursements, allocation of land for warehousing and other viable industries, establishment of a textile park in Ganderbal, GI Marts in districts and tourist locations, extension of lease deeds for existing industrial areas, and the establishment of an SFRUTI cluster in Bandipora for carpets.

The Commissioner Secretary assured the PHDCCI that the raised issues would be diligently addressed, reflecting a commitment to fostering a conducive environment for industrial growth in the region.