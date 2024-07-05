PHDCCI delegation calls on LG

SRINAGAR, JULY 05: A delegation of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir, led by Chairman A P Vicky Shaw and Co-Chairs Himayoun Wani and Javaid Anim, along with Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan, convened a significant meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

In a comprehensive discussion, the delegation deliberated on various economic issues and presented insightful suggestions for the region’s prosperity. They extended their heartfelt appreciation to the LG for the implementation of several prestigious developmental projects that have now been unveiled for public benefit.

A P Vicky Shaw, the Chairman of PHDCCI, introduced the upcoming Kashmir International Trade Expo as a pivotal event, set to be inaugurated by the LG. The attentive consideration given by the LG to all the concerns and recommendations voiced by the delegation was noted with gratification.

During the meeting, the delegation proudly conferred a certificate upon the LG, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the advancement of Jammu and Kashmir. They lauded his remarkable leadership and forward-thinking vision for the region.

This interaction reflects the strong partnership between the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir and the administration, as they work together towards fostering economic growth and prosperity in the region.