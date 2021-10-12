Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
PhD not mandatory for hiring assistant professors till 2023: UGC

New Delhi: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to extend the date of applicability of Ph.D as mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Departments of Universities from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2023.  

Accordingly, the UGC has made an amendment in the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Regulation, 2018 regarding clause 3.10 that stipulates that the Ph.D. degree shall be a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Department of the Universities w.e.f. July 1, 2023, according Prof Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC.

 

  “This amendment shall be known as UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Amendment Regulation, 2021,” a UGC statement said.

 This amendment has been published in Part – III, Section- 4 of Gazette of India (Extraordinary) each in Hindi & English which can be downloaded from www.egazette.nic.in and www.ugc.ac.in., it added.  


