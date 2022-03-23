The admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 at Jamia Millia Islamia will commence from April 1, the university announced on Tuesday.

In a notification, the central university said the eligible candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes between April 1 and 30. “The online form for the admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 will be available at the university website,” the university said. It said the admission schedule will be notified “shortly”.