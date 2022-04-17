SRINAGAR: State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested a Ph.D. scholar for allegedly “encouraging secessionist elements to carry out terror activities” in Jammu and Kashmir.

SIA has booked Abdul Aala Fazili under section 13, 18 UA(P) Act and section 121, 124, 153 B, and 120-B of IPC.

SIA said Fazili had written a seditious article to glorify terrorism and provoke youth to take to violence.

Titled `The shackles of slavery will break’, SIA said the article is highly provocative, seditious, and intended to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is written to abet the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism and on the other, the write-up promoted and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to sustain secessionist cum terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India. The article has used prescriptive language with instructional intent, encouraging secessionist elements to carry out terror activities,” SIA said.

Quoting the article, the SIA said the para’s reproduced here are painstakingly crafted, seeking allegiance pledge for terror outfits. “On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, let us all pledge in the name of the blood of our martyrs and tears of mothers and sisters that we shall always remember their sacrifices, that we shall never stop our struggle for freedom… An informed commitment has transferred to the younger generation and they feel confident in continuing the struggle more creatively, courageously, and effectively towards liberation…We may not have succeeded in chasing India out yet, but certainly, we have succeeded in shaking their hold over Kashmir and creating ripples within their establishments. Success, my dear friends is not an event, it is a process – it is a path, which we need to tread on so that we reach our destination – freedom,” SIA quoted the article said

SIA said the repeated reference to freedom and terror outfit’s rhetoric makes it amply clear that the article is not merely propaganda. Rather, it is the articulation of Pakistan ISI and its sponsored terror group’s vision.

“It is pertinent to mention that Fazili holds Master’s in Pharmaceutical Sciences. He is a senior research fellow in the department of pharmaceutical science at Kashmir University. He was availing of UGC MANF (Maulana Azad National fellowship), which entitled him to earn Rs.30,000 per month till March 2021. Currently, he is working on the thesis, which is to be submitted in June,” SIA said.

SIA conducted searches at the Office of the monthly digital magazine at Rajbagh, the residences of Fazili at Humhama, and Fahad Shah at Soura Srinagar. “The search team has seized incriminating evidence, which includes computers, laptops, and other digital equipment,” SIA said.