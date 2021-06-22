Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Petrol, diesel prices touch new heights after fresh hike today

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday hiked fuel prices across the country, a day after keeping the rates unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-28 paise per litre at 6am on the day.

After this latest hike, a litre each of petrol and diesel in Delhi is available at ₹97.50 and ₹88.23 respectively, as against ₹97.22 and ₹87.97 on the preceding two days. In financial capital Mumbai, where fuel prices are at their highest among the four metros, one litre of petrol is retailing at ₹103.63, up from ₹103.36, while an equal quantity of diesel is at ₹95.72, rising from ₹95.44.

 

Meanwhile, in Chennai, fuel rates stand at ₹98.65 and ₹92.83 for every litre, up from ₹98.40 and 92.58. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is available at ₹97.38 while diesel has risen to 91.08 per litre. Among other major cities, fuel rates are as follows: ₹100.76, ₹93.54 (Bengaluru); ₹104.17, ₹97.27 (Jaipur); ₹99.55, ₹93.56 (Patna); ₹93.25, ₹93.13 (Ranchi), ₹105.72, ₹96.93 (Bhopal); and ₹93.77, ₹87.87 (Chandigarh).

Petrol prices are above the ₹100 per litre-mark in at least six states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka – and two Union territories – Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, a litre each of petrol and diesel is available at ₹108.67 and ₹101.4, the highest across the country.

OMCs revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, a practice which began in June 2017. Earlier, fuel rates were revised on a fortnightly basis, or twice every month.


