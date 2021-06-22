Petrol, diesel prices touch new heights after fresh hike today

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday hiked fuel prices across the country, a day after keeping the rates unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-28 paise per litre at 6am on the day.

After this latest hike, a litre each of petrol and diesel in Delhi is available at ₹97.50 and ₹88.23 respectively, as against ₹97.22 and ₹87.97 on the preceding two days. In financial capital Mumbai, where fuel prices are at their highest among the four metros, one litre of petrol is retailing at ₹103.63, up from ₹103.36, while an equal quantity of diesel is at ₹95.72, rising from ₹95.44.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, fuel rates stand at ₹98.65 and ₹92.83 for every litre, up from ₹98.40 and 92.58. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is available at ₹97.38 while diesel has risen to 91.08 per litre. Among other major cities, fuel rates are as follows: ₹100.76, ₹93.54 (Bengaluru); ₹104.17, ₹97.27 (Jaipur); ₹99.55, ₹93.56 (Patna); ₹93.25, ₹93.13 (Ranchi), ₹105.72, ₹96.93 (Bhopal); and ₹93.77, ₹87.87 (Chandigarh).

Petrol prices are above the ₹100 per litre-mark in at least six states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka – and two Union territories – Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, a litre each of petrol and diesel is available at ₹108.67 and ₹101.4, the highest across the country.

OMCs revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, a practice which began in June 2017. Earlier, fuel rates were revised on a fortnightly basis, or twice every month.