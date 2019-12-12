Lead Stories
Petitions against Article 370: May consider referring issue to 7-judge bench later: SC
New Delhi, Dec 12: The Supreme Court Thursday indicated it may consider the question of referring the issue of challenge to the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, to a larger 7-judge bench after hearing the preliminary submission of all the parties.
The top court’s remarks came after some of the parties, challenging the Centre’s decision of abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, said there were two conflicting decisions by a 5-judge bench of apex court given in 1959 and 1970.
The provisions were abrogated by the Centre on August 5. “We may consider the question of referring the matter to larger bench only after hearing the preliminary submission of all the parties,” a five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said.
During the hearing, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for some of the parties against the Centre’s decision, said that court should first hear the parties who are challenging the abrogation and then hear the counsels seeking reference to a larger bench. The bench, also comprising Justices Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said the question of referring it to 7-judge bench will be considered by it at a later stage after all the parties complete their preliminary submissions.
Senior advocate Raju Ramachandaran, appearing for bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, Shehla Rashid and other petitioners resumed his arguments and said that in the scheme of Article 370, while the democratic power is with the State, the executive power is with the Union government. He said that the constituent power of Jammu and Kashmir (expressed through its elected government as concurrence or as a recommendation of the Constituent Assembly) is the central principle observed in all the cases dealt by the apex court on the issue of Article 370.
“Therefore, since it is the State of J&K that has constituent powers over its own constitutional framework as well as a role in determining the constitutional relationship of the State with the Union, it is the State of J&K which can democratically decide how its constituent powers can be exercised in accordance with its Constitution,” he added. Replying to yesterday’s question of the bench, as who could be the competent authority to reconstitute the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly to take a call on altering the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370, “it is only the State of J&K that can decide who will be a successor to the Constituent Assembly of the State, who may wield constituent powers in future”.
Ramachandaran said that in the present instance instead of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, it was the union government acting through the President that decided how the constituent power of the Constituent Assembly under Article 370(3) would be exercised – by modifying Article 367(4) in Presidential order. “Therefore, this act of the President is ultra vires his powers under the self-contained code that is Article 370. This part of the challenge thus may not be subsumed under the question of the President’s powers under Article 356,” he said.
Senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi, appearing for petitioner Prem Shankar Jha, said there are two conflicting judgements given by the five-judge of the apex court in 1959 in Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu and Kashmir and in 1970 in Sampat Prakash versus Jammu and Kashmir. He sought referring of the matter to the larger 7-judge bench for a definite findings.
The hearing remained inconclusive and would continue on January 21, 2020. On Wednesday, the top court had raised a query as to who could be the competent authority to reconstitute the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly to take a call on altering the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.
The top court, also raised the point that if the decision rested with people then will it be a case of “referendum, concurrence or consultation”. The petitioners have referred to the constitutional provision and said that only the Constituent Assembly, which represents the will of the people, is empowered to make recommendation to the President on any changes in the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Ramachandaran had contended that President could have only abrogated provisions of Article 370 only on recommendation of the Constituent assembly, which represented the will of the people of the state. He had said the two presidential orders issued with regard to abrogation of Article 370 have completely flouted the tenets of basic structure of the Constitution of India.
Earlier, Ramachandaran had argued that the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 was “unconstitutional” since people of Jammu and Kashmir were “bypassed” and any proposal for altering the constitutional status of the erstwhile state should emanate from the citizens there. A number of petitions have been filed in the matter including that of private individuals, lawyers, activists and political parties and they have also challenged the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which splits J&K into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
KCCI releases report: Kashmir lost Rs 17800 cr in 120 days
Valley took a hit of Rs 119 crore each day, 5 lakh job losses in 4 months
Srinagar, Dec 17: Kashmir has witnessed financial losses to the tune of Rs 17800 crore and almost 5 lakh job-losses in the first 120 days of uncertainty triggered by the abrogation of Art 370 on August 5, reveals the ‘Preliminary Economic Loss Assessment Report’ by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI).
Released on Tuesday, the report is the first official such document putting into numbers the overall economic disarray the valley landed into after the government of India abrogated its special status and divided it into two union territories.
Kashmir, the report shows, was losing over Rs 119 crore each day in 11 major sectors the valley’s fragile economy roots into.
A whopping 4.96 lakh job losses during the period too form the crux of the report, implying how hard the uncertainty and months of closure hit the common Kashmiri.
The total estimated loss of 120 days for 10 districts of Kashmir, the report shows, is Rs 17,877 crore with services sector, including Tourism, taking the biggest cumulative hit of Rs 9191 crore during the period. The sector also witnessed a whopping 1,40,500 job losses, the report shows.
In the same period, agriculture and its allied services lost Rs 4591 crore with 12000 job losses.
Industries sector primarily covering manufacturing and construction sub-sectors, the report shows, witnessed losses of Rs 4095 crore triggering 70,000 job losses.
Methodology: KCCI says it employed two methods for assessing the losses.
The first one, the Chamber says in the report, is the top-down method of loss estimation based on J&K’s Gross Domestic Product of 2017-18 stated by the year’s Economic Survey.
“In this regard, the study has focused on the 10 districts of Kashmir comprising 55% of the total population of J&K. A time span of 120 days has been assumed for the calculations. As per this method, Kashmir’s economy has suffered a loss of Rs 17878 crores,” reads the report.
The second method of calculation, the report says, is based on the sector-wise study of the local economy.
“An assessment based on the actual number of unit holders and persons engaged in each sector, job and financial losses was undertaken,” it adds.
Observations: Voicing grave concerns over the state of economy in the valley, the KCCI report says that the political disruption has “resulted in loss of job to lakhs, borrowers of financial institutions have lost their capacity to fulfil their commitments and a substantial number of accounts are likely to turn bankrupt, many business establishments have closed down or are contemplating closure.”
It adds that the government intervention in horticulture for which Rs 8000 crore were earmarked for purchase of apples “has come a cropper and caused price turmoil and panic sales.”
“…Tourism is in shambles. Artisans and weavers are jobless. With estimated losses of around Rs 2520 crores, manufacturing is in tatters.”
Transporters, KCCI adds, cannot find buyers for their vehicles. Automobile dealers and potential buyers of new vehicles have been burdened with an unprecedented tax of 9 to 10 percent ¬– a forty-fold increase on the existing rates and even the GST portion is loaded with this tax.
The Chamber called the report a small step towards putting on record the economic losses the population of Kashmir has suffered “in their quest for a life of dignity, respect and honour.”
“In this regard, no compensation – in any manner whatsoever– is sought from any quarter.”
The economic interests of Kashmir, the report says, appear to be in harm’s way and the continuation of the present situation only leads towards distress sales of assets and bankruptcy.
More such assessments in the offing: Sheikh Ashiq, President of the Chamber, told The Kashmir Monitor that the assessment was an on-going process and the current report was preliminary in nature.
“A far accurate picture of the economic losses can be gauged once the slump caused by the uncertainty wanes completely,” he said.
Karwan-e-Aman fades into oblivion:India, Pak quietly rolls back cross-LoC peace bus
Srinagar, Dec 17: India and Pakistan have quietly rolled back the cross-LoC Karawan-e-Aman bus post abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Considered as mother of all confidence building measures (CBMs) between India and Pakistan, the cross-LoC peace bus service was aimed at reuniting divided families of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PAK) in a bid to facilitate people to people contact and boost peace process.
Initially the bus service was started only on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route in April 2005. After successful run, Centre opened Poonch- Rawalakot road and started cross LoC bus service in June 2006.
However, fourteen years later, the cross LoC bus has quietly faded into oblivion. “Post Pulwama attack, the bus has not plied on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road”, said Riyaz Malik, Sub-divisional Magistrate, Uri.
Come August 5, the peace bus was suspended from both the routes in Jammu and Kashmir. “Basically after August 5, Pakistan has not opened gate (on Chakan Da Bagh crossing in Poonch). They have opened gate only once for the exchange of stranded passengers. There were 25 passengers from PoK stranded on this side. Two of our residents were stranded on the other side”, said Rahul Yadav, district development commissioner, Poonch.
Later, Pakistan authorities were approached so that exchange of passengers could take place. “We once ferried passengers up to immigration point but PoK authorities did not respond and the exchange did not took place. Perhaps after three weeks Pakistani authorities opened the gate and finally the exchange of stranded passengers took place. Since then the bus service has remained suspended,” said Yadav.
However, authorities in Poonch continue to follow the drill regularly every Monday irrespective of Pakistan authorities’ decision not to open gates.
“Every Monday we go up to the zero line and follow the drill. We follow the standard operating procedure but there is no response from PoK. Usually if you analyze the data of four to five years, there are very few people from our side who visited PoK. But there are lot many people from PoK who traveled by the bus to our side”, said Yadav.
Data reveals that as many as 799 visitors from PAK visited the Valley in 2018. Around 215 from Kashmir crossed over to the other side of the LoC last year.
“This bus was acting as bridge between divided families on both sides. Since 1947 so many families were divided. Somebody’s brother was living here and somebody’s sister was living there. They could come and meet their relatives when bus was operational. Now if anyone wants to meet his relative, he has not to take Wagah route. And it needs a passport and visa. Our people are very simple and they do not have much knowledge about it”, said Mohammad Rafiq Balote, Chairman, Block Development Council, Uri.
Back to Village 2.0: Govt sanctions Rs 50 cr for dev works in Panchayats
Srinagar, Dec 17: Picking up threads from where it had left last month, Jammu and Kashmir government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for developmental works that were identified during ‘Back to Village’ programme 2.0.
During five-day ‘Back to Village’ 2.0, at least 5000 government officials stayed in each Gram Panchayat and listened to demands and grievances of the people.
Carrying forward its good governance mission, Jammu and government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for 15 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the government order, each district will get Rs 3 crore for undertaking works identified during ‘Back to Village’ 2.0.
“The list of identified works shall be furnished by the divisional commissioner Kashmir and Jammu and the district development commissioners to the Finance Department within a period of 15 days. Only such works shall be undertaken which can be completed during the current financial year. Funds shall be utilized after following due tendering procedure and observing all the required codal formalities,” the government order reads.
An official of Finance Department said district development commissioners have been told to identify “high priority works” with high impact.
“Officials have been asked to focus on power, sanitation and roads. Government will assign Panchayat members to undertake the works,” the official said.
Government has directed officers to maintain records of works and ensure transparency in utilization of funds. Officials have also been told to review the progress of works initiated after ‘Back to Village’ programme 1.0 held in June this year.
The official said that objective of ‘Back to Village’ was to strengthen the grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier government had released Rs 5 crore for works which were identified during ‘Back to Village’ programme 1.0.
To ensure funds reach grossroots, authorities have directed officials to maintain transparency in funds meant for Panchayats in Kashmir.
“It is mandatory to ensure that the funds in the account of the Halqa Panchayat are properly used and that the balance available prior to the notification of constituted Panchayats or appointment of administers are in order. Every transaction in the said Halqa Panchayat account is as per the financial rules,” reads a government order issued earlier.
Centre, as part of its initiative to empower around 40,000 elected local representatives in JK, had earlier enhanced the financial powers of Panchayats tenfold from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and that of block councils from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.