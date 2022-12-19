Iron man from Iran Hadi Choopan is the 2022 Mr. Olympia after winning the bodybuilding title in Las Vegas.
Known as the ‘Persian Wolf’, Choopan earned $400,000 for his win, becoming the first Iranian competitor ever to take the top prize at this event.
Elssbiay was one of the names to watch heading into the event as the two-time defending champion. “Big Ramy” was looking to become the eighth person ever to win three Mr. Olympia titles, with six others winning at least three in a row.
Instead, it was Choopan who impressed the judges.
Choopan had qualified for Mr. Olympia in each of the last three years, earning two third-place finishes and one-fourth place, but his showing this week helped him finally take home the crown.