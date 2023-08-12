On August 12, skywatchers are in for a spectacular celestial show as the annual Perseid meteor shower graces the heavens. This awe-inspiring event occurs when Earth passes through the remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle’s trails, resulting in a flurry of shooting stars. “If you’ve got nice clear weather and a good dark sky, you go out just before dawn and you’ll see a Perseid per minute or so,” remarked NASA meteor scientist Bill Cooke, as quoted by international media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NASA, the prime viewing opportunities for the Perseid meteor shower lie in the Northern Hemisphere. Revered as one of the most remarkable meteor showers of the year due to its high rates and the pleasant late-summer climate, the Perseids offer a captivating spectacle for enthusiasts and curious stargazers alike.

The Perseid meteor shower’s significance is underscored by its historical impact. NASA recounts that it is the only meteor shower that has necessitated a delay in a Space Shuttle launch. In 1993, the NASA STS-51 launch was postponed due to concerns about the heightened activity of the Perseid meteor shower. The possibility of a dense meteor shower prompted this delay, as even a small fragment of debris could potentially damage a spacecraft in Earth’s orbit.

Perseid meteor shower to illuminate sky today; how to watch 3

But what exactly are the Perseids? These meteors are among the most prominent meteor showers, gracing the late summer skies annually. Meteor showers materialize when Earth traverses zones of space littered with debris. The Perseid meteor shower originates from comet Swift-Tuttle, an icy and rocky entity that sheds minute particles of dust and debris as it orbits the sun. When Earth intersects this debris, the particles enter our atmosphere, igniting and producing the streaks of light we witness. The Perseid meteor shower is aptly named after the constellation Perseus, as the meteors’ paths appear to emanate from this area of the sky.

For those eager to witness this cosmic spectacle, Bill Cooke, head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, offers insights on the optimal viewing conditions. He explains that people in the United States can expect to observe around 40 Perseids in the hour just before dawn during the peak nights. Cooke recommends venturing to the countryside, away from the glare of city lights, for the most optimal experience. In suburban areas, the brighter skies tend to diminish the meteor rates, reducing the count to around 10 or fewer meteors per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Perseid meteor shower is already in progress this year, but the most impressive display is anticipated over the upcoming weekend, particularly from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Commencing around 11 pm local time on Saturday, sporadic meteors will start to grace the sky, with the frequency gradually increasing to an impressive rate before dawn on Sunday. Cooke enthusiastically states, “They’ll keep picking up the pace until before dawn on Sunday when you’ll see meteors appear all over the place.”

To witness the Perseid meteor shower at its best, viewers in the Northern Hemisphere should seek out clear, dark skies, providing an ideal canvas for this celestial spectacle.