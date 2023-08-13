Srinagar: Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who participated in a Tiranga rally near Srinagar’s iconic clock tower in Lal Chowk on Sunday, said that the response of people to the rally shows Kashmir is back to normalcy.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the rally, Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh said that the response of people here shows Kashmir is back to normalcy and the place deserves the best.

He said that Kashmir is a beautiful place, the people here are very charming, and “we have seen that tourist footfall has increased and has been highest since decades, which shows that people want to come and see this place.”

“I feel that peace is prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, and with this kind of activity going on here is an indication of a much better future for this place.”

The Chief Justice further said that Kashmir cannot be seen anymore as a troubled place and that more stability and development will come to this place.

He also said that they feel proud to participate in the Tiranga rally and being part of the Independence Day celebrations here.KNO