SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 12: Vowing to crush terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said those supporting and financing terror should have to pay a heavy price

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Srinagar to review the security scenario in the Kashmir Division. The meeting was attended by DGP J&K, Nalin Prabhat; ADGP Hqrs, MK Sinha; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; IGP Crime, Dr Sunil Gupta; IGP Security, Sujit Kumar; IGP Railways, Vivek Gupta; Range DIGs, SSPs, Commandants of AP/IR Battalions and various other senior officers of J&K Police, in person and through virtual mode.

The DGP briefed the chair regarding the present security scenario of the valley and the roadmap put in place to counter the various security challenges like counter-insurgency, law & order, protection of minorities, terrorist recruitment, etc., at zonal, range, and district levels.

IGP Kashmir also gave a detailed presentation highlighting the challenges and achievements of the Kashmir Zone and strategic foresight for the future.

The Lieutenant Governor took appraisal of the working of various wings of J&K Police and expressed his satisfaction with the crime-related performance indices, especially those related to UAPA and NDPS.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the senior police officials and heads of its various wings to work in close synergy with each other and intensify the efforts to crush terrorism and those aiding and abetting terrorists.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir is witnessing an era of peace, progress, and prosperity. I have full faith in your valor, effective, focused measures, and better institutional arrangements to make Jammu Kashmir terror-free. Improved intelligence generation, coordination, and precision in anti-terror operations are vital to meet the future security challenges,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said a 360-degree approach against terrorism is critical to enhance the capability and performance in all dimensions of security challenges. The Lieutenant Governor also asked the police officials to strictly follow the policy of property attachment in terror and narco-terror cases.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to devise a result-oriented strategy to identify and neutralize foreign terrorists active in the Kashmir valley. He called for systematic attention to the terror ecosystem, which is providing support to adversarial forces and terrorists.

“You must follow zero tolerance policy to tackle terrorism. I have given J&K Police and Security Forces a free hand to neutralize the terror ecosystem operating in the shadows. Those supporting and financing terrorism will have to pay a very heavy price,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also discussed the challenges of disinformation and propaganda and directed the officials to take firm action against those involved.

“Strict action must be taken against the elements exploiting cyberspace to carry out their disruptive activities and disinformation campaign. We must aggressively counter fundamentalist and extremist ideas and take action as per the law,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also asked the police officials to focus on core policing and all aspects related to confidence building among the public, redressal of public grievances, and connecting with local communities. The Lieutenant Governor further emphasized building a strong relationship based on trust between the Police force and the common citizen.

“Common man must feel a sense of security. It is your sworn duty to protect the common citizen and take firm action by punishing the terrorists and their supporters,” the Lieutenant Governor said.