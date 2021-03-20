People out without masks to be fined, tested on-the-spot for COVID: New DC Srinagar

Srinagar: The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar on Saturday said that any citizen who will be found roaming without wearing face masks will be forced to undergo on-spot Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for Covid-19 and will be slapped with fine.

DC Srinagar, Aijaz Assad while talking to news agency Kashmir Dot com said, “Anyone found violating Covid-19 related SOPs especially roaming in public places without face masks will be slapped with fine and violators will be forced to undergo on-spot Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).”

He saud that teams have been constituted in this regard who will maintain vigil eye on different public spots in the city.

The DC said that these measures have been taken in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, during a meeting held with the representatives of the health department.

He appealed to people to strictly adhere with Covid related SOPs to protect themselves, their families and public at large.