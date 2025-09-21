People must take responsibility to keep water bodies clean: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that while authorities are working on various projects to clean Dal and Nigeen lakes, the role of the public remains central in preserving Kashmir’s water bodies.

Addressing a gathering in Srinagar, the LG said Dal Lake is the identity of Kashmir and emphasized the need for its protection. He said the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LCMA) and other bodies are carrying out cleaning drives, but people must take responsibility to maintain cleanliness.

Sinha said several initiatives have been launched to restore Dal and Nigeen, including projects worth ₹306 crore to connect all houseboats to sewage treatment plants. He added that LCMA has implemented multiple plans inside hamlets of Dal and that many NGOs have also joined the efforts.

He said sanitation programmes are also being expanded in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir. “We won’t be able to clean the entire Union Territory in a few days, it is an ongoing process,” LG said.

Sinha noted that the government’s “Seva Parv,” which began on September 17, will continue until October 2, and urged common citizens to take part in local cleaning initiatives. He also called for the involvement of schools and colleges in conservation activities.

Highlighting the risks posed by encroachments inside water bodies, he said such activities could lead to flood-like situations. He stressed that while economic growth is important, ecological integrity must be prioritized.

The LG thanked sanitation workers and participants in the cleanliness drive for their role in the campaign.