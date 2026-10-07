PEMA delegation, others call on LG

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 07: A delegation of Pashmeena Entrepreneurs Makers and Artisans (PEMA) Foundation led by its President, Tariq Dar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

The delegation comprised of Imran Rashid, Chairman and Abdul Manan Baba, Secretary, PEMA Foundation expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his continued support to the Pashmina Artisan Awards. They also lauded the UT Administration’s dedicated efforts to promote J&K’s artisans and their craftsmanship.

Ravinder Pandita, Chairman, Save Sharda Committee and President of All India Kashmiri Samaj called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and put forth important matters related to development of the Maa Sharda Temple, located at Teetwal along the LoC in Kupwara. He was accompanied by Mahaveer Thusoo.

Ravinder Pandita also discussed promotion of border and religious tourism, enhancement of pilgrim facilities including establishment of Yatri niwas at Teetwal. He informed that the Sharda Temple has seen a significant increase in footfall, with the number of visiting yatris crossing the 10,000 mark this year.

Omar Kakroo, former President, Municipal Council, Baramulla called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and put forth various developmental issues of Baramulla.

Subsequently, a delegation of J&K Handloom Cooperative Societies and Weavers Association headed by its President Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, called on the Lieutenant Governor and submitted a memorandum highlighting dedicated measures for the growth and promotion of the handloom sector in the UT.

A delegation led by Syed Basharat Hussain Moosa, National Advisor, All India Gujjar Bakerwal Foundation, today called on Lieutenant Governor and raised various issues of Saakshar Bharat Mission employees, Seasonal Teachers and Sanitation workers engaged in Health Department.

Bharat Priye, Chairman, Kisan Congress, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee called on Lieutenant Governor today and projected various welfare issues of farmers and border residents of the Union Territory.

Thakur Randeep Bhandari, social activist from Kishtwar also called on the Lieutenant Governor.