Srinagar, Dec 21: Pearson VUE, a global leader in computer-based testing, has started the registration for the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (UEE)-2023 across India.

The last date of registration has been fixed as July 31 of 2023.

“We want to create awareness among the students of Kashmir about this entrance exam and make this opportunity available to them so that the students of Kashmir do not lag behind as they are equally talented,” the spokesman of Pearson said.

He said the exam scores for Pearson VUE’s standardised admissions test of quantitative, verbal, and abstract reasoning are accepted by more than 160 universities (General programme) and 120 universities (Engineering programme) across India.

He said the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam was launched in January 2021 and is aimed at recognising the potential and talent of students in order to secure a place at India’s leading universities.

“Overseas students planning to study in India are also eligible to take the entrance test,” the spokesman said.

The exam has been launched with an aim to support the aim of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to improve students’ understanding of core concepts.

The Senior Marketing Manager at Pearson VUE Suraj Puravankara said that over the past year, many more universities have recognised the exceptional value that the Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam brings to the selection process.

“Within one year, over 110 additional universities have adopted the examination as part of their selection process. This exceptional growth is testament to how our general and engineering examinations benefit the universities with the highest standards in test development as well as access to the best candidates,” he said.

“We continue to see a year-on-year growth in the number of students registering and completing the ‘Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam,” he added.