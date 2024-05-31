Peaceful Kashmir is becoming a vibrant business hub: Darakhshan

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi inaugurated the En-Vogue Business Unit at BR Plaza Sarai Bala Amirakadal near V-Mart today.

BJP District President Srinagar Ashok Bhat, BJP leader Vikas Babar & the head of the unit Naasir were also present on the occasion. The business unit has started as a huge saloon in Srinagar involving local professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Andrabi said that with the improved law and order situation in Kashmir, our youth were showing great interest in different types of business innovations and we see many inspiring success stories around us.

“Peaceful Kashmir is becoming a vibrant business hub. Our youth are investing in diverse businesses and creating successful self earning environs. Our enterprising youth are standing on their feet and also creating earning opportunities for others too”, said Darakhshan.

She said that our youth have great potential and we need to encourage their innovative initiatives so that they become the true business leaders of our times. She praised the girl power for venturing into new fields of business.