PDP’s Sartaj Madni released

Srinagar: Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madni, who is also uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Saturday released after a six-month-long detention.

Madni was detained on December 20, last year and was lodged at Bijbehara police station for four days.

On December 24, he was shifted to MLA hostel here.

The officials said that he has been released on Saturday after six-month-long detention.

Madni was released hours after Mehbooba confirmed she has been invited for the talks over Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi. (KNO)