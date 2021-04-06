PDP’s DDC member from Bandipora resigns from party

Bandipora: A district development council (DDC) member of People’s Democratic Party from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the party.

Abdul Gani Wani, who had emerged victorious in the recently held DDC polls from Bonakoot constituency on PDP’s ticket, sent his resignation letter to party general secretary today.

He sent a letter to PDP’s general secretary which “I Abdul Gani Wani want to inform you that I hereby tender resignation from the basic membership of the party. I have decided after thorough deliberations with party workers to resign from the party. It is not easy decision since I have been part of this party since long.”

“Having support and honour of my colleague of party I’ll be always thankful and surely feel upset that I’m resigning from the PDP party. I’ll be always thankful to people who have encouraged and supported me,” the letter reads—(KNO)