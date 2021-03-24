PDD to regularize services of AEEs; committee approves list

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal Wednesday chaired a meeting of Committee for Regularization of Engineers of the PDD at Civil Secretariat here.

During the meeting, seniority list of 179 Assistant Executive Engineers (Degree/Diploma) was considered by the committee and out of which 117 were found eligible for the post of Executive Engineer. Out of these 117, the committee found 61 eligible for the post of Superintending Engineer and 18 among them were found eligible to be regularised as Chief Engineers.

The committee was satisfied with the list of officers and recommendation was granted to forward the case to Establishment cum Selection Committee headed by the Chief Secretary.

It is pertinent to mention that all these AEEs had already retired from the service and had discharged their duties in the capacity as I/c Executive Engineers, I/c Superintending Engineers and I/c Chief Engineers.

The committee members present at the meeting include Special Secretary PDD, Ravinder Sadhu; Director Finance, PDD, M Sultan Malik; MD JKPTCL, Nasib Singh; Special Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and PA, Manoj Kumar; and Deputy Secretary, GAD, Girdhari Lal Sharma besides Additional Secretary, PDD, Dr Des Raj Bhagat as Member Secretary of the Committee also attended the meeting.