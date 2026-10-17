PDD announces new curtailment schedule

Srinagar, Oct 17: The Power Development Department (PDD) Saturday announced a new Load Curtailment Plan (LCP) for consumers in the Kashmir division, which will include extra hours of load shedding in the high AT&C losses.

An official informed that the local DISCOM, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has announced a revised LCP for the Kashmir division.

The official said that the consumers will face a daily power curtailment of 8 hours in the areas having Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) above 65 percent.

It also said that the areas having AT&C losses between 40.5-65 percent will face power curtailment of 6 hours daily.

Furthermore, the official also said that the areas having AT&C losses in between 15 to 40.5 percent will face curtailment of 3 hours daily. “However, there will only be 0.5 hours of curtailment in the areas having AT&C losses from 0-15 percent.”

The official also said that there are 1335 KV feeders under the jurisdiction of KPDCL. “In previous LCP there were only 129 feeders with round the clock power facility but under the new LCP, 85 new feeders have been added for 24*7 electricity supply because they have AT&C losses of less than 20 percent.”

Pertinently, PDD in the month of January this year has directed the JPDCL and KPDCL to initiate strict actions including deducting up to 50 percent of salary against the officials of divisions and feeders where Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses exceed 40 percent.

Besides, the department had issued the revised Load Curtailment Plan (LCP) with extra hours of power shedding to the areas having AT&C losses of more than 40 percent and between 15 percent and 40 percent respectively.

PDD in an official communique had said that the measures were taken in order to improve billing efficiency, collection efficiency and to reduce AT&C losses. (KNO)