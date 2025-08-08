PCOD Fight

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) has come across as a growing concern, particularly among adolescent girls and young women, in the Kashmir valley. Over the past several years, healthcare professionals have noticed a steady rise in cases, especially in urban and semi-urban pockets. Though region-specific data remains limited, the surge in hospital visits and consultations points toward a worrying trend. PCOD is a hormonal disorder that leads to the development of small cysts in the ovaries, often disrupting the menstrual cycle and causing complications like weight gain, excessive facial and body hair, acne and infertility. It is closely linked with insulin resistance and an imbalance in androgen levels. The condition has affected a large number of young women, many of whom remain unaware of its long-term impact. The rise in PCOD has been tied to a combination of modern lifestyle choices and social factors. A growing dependence on processed foods, coupled with low physical activity and persistent psychological stress has created a fertile ground for such health issues. Social stigma surrounding reproductive health has also contributed to delayed diagnoses. Women often hesitate to talk about irregular periods or other symptoms, leading to untreated cases that worsen with time. Doctors believe that if awareness campaigns are held in educational institutions, and routine screenings are encouraged, many of these cases can be detected and managed early. Responding to the surge, many women in Kashmir have taken a proactive step toward managing their condition by joining health and fitness clubs. Gyms that once catered mostly to men interested in weightlifting now see a growing community of women who arrive with health goals centered around healing. These women participate in structured fitness programs that combine physical training with nutritional support. Fitness experts tailor these plans to address hormonal imbalances, often including doctor-approved routines and natural supplements. Strength training, Zumba, cardio, and high-intensity interval workouts are among the options offered to support healthy weight and better hormonal regulation. Trainers working with these women emphasize the sense of purpose and support such spaces offer. For many, the gym has become more than a place to exercise—it’s where they gain understanding, discipline, and a sense of agency over their health. Medical professionals across Jammu and Kashmir continue to express concern over PCOD’s increasing incidence, especially among young women. They underline the need for early awareness, responsible lifestyle choices, and better access to medical guidance. The positive changes adopted by many women battling PCOD in Kashmir should serve as an example for others. Their move toward structured fitness routines and healthier living highlights the potential of self-care, awareness, and discipline in managing hormonal disorders. Observing their determination, other women facing similar challenges—whether diagnosed or unaware—can be encouraged to seek information, consult doctors and adopt healthier habits. Families, too, can help by creating open environments where young girls feel comfortable discussing their health concerns. Moreover, this shift should inspire institutions—schools, colleges, workplaces and local organisations—to prioritise women’s health and break taboos around reproductive disorders.