An artiste has chosen a novel method to seek donations by attaching a Paytm QR code to a bull’s head.

It is common for artistes from the Gangireddu community to traditionally visit homes and seek donations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during festivals such as Sankranti.

The image, shared by a Twitter user named Sundeep, shows a folk artiste from the Gangireddu community in Hyderabad accepting alms through Paytm. The artiste has hung a Paytm QR code on his bull’s head to receive donations digitally. This unique use case highlights the convenience of using Paytm and its widespread acceptance among people. Sundeep captioned the picture, “Happy BHOGI and MAKARA SANKRANT”.

The image has gone viral on social media and is also attracting interesting comments from the netizens.