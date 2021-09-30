‘Pay money or get transferred’: Srinagar man impersonated as minister to cheat officials; CBK files chargesheet

The Crime Branch Kashmir Thursday said it has produced a chargesheet in case FIR No: 46 of 2018 U/S 419, 420, RPC 66-D IT Act of P/S CBK, against one “notorious fraudster” Firdous Ahmad of Nund Resh Colony Bemina Srinagar in the Court of 13th Finance Srinagar.

The accused, as per a CBK spokesperson, was impersonating as Minister/Bureaucrat by using spoof call application and would to extract money from various government servants.

Giving details, the spokesperson said the Crime Branch Kashmir received a communication that Cell No: 7880919630 is being used by some fraudster, impersonating as Minister/Bureaucrat demanding money from engineers of PWD, PMGSY and Tehsildar Uri.

Subsequent to the information, a verification under number Misc 26/2018 was initiated in Crime Branch Kashmir, Srinagar which lead to the registration of case FIR No. 46/2018 U/S 419, 420 RPC 66-D IT Act of P/S CBK.

“During the course of investigation, it came to fore that the cell No: 7880919630 was being used by Firdous Ahmad S/o Ab. Rehman Ahangar R/o Nund Resh Colony Bemina Srinagar, to contact Superintending Engineer PMGSY Srinagar, Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara, Tehsildar Uri and Chief Education Officer Ganderbal respectively. The said suspect introduced himself as MOS for R&B and Revenue department, and stated to them that they might transferred, unless they pay money to him,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation thus conducted has established that the said accused Firdous Ahmad, has used cell No: 7880919630, by using a spoof call application, which displayed the cell number of concerned ministers on the cell phone of the receiver of such calls/SMSs, and impersonated himself as Minister of concerned departments in order to cheat them and extract money from them against their transfer or post them as per their choice.

“During the course of investigation, offences U/S 511-420, 419, 468, 201 RPC, 66-D IT Act were established and the Final Report (charge sheet) of the instant case was produced before the Hon’ble court of 13th Finance, Srinagar on September 29, 2021 against the said accused,” the spokesperson said.

Pertinent to mention that the said accused person is also involved Case FIR No: 17/2012 U/S 420, 468, 471, 120-B RPC P/S CBK, which stands charge-sheeted on 21.02.2013 before the court of law.

“Moreover, Case FIR No: 63/2016, U/S 420, 66 IT Act & FIR No: 37/2017 U/S 419, 120-B RPC P/S Crime Branch Kashmir are also registered against the said accused person for cheating and the investigation of these cases is going on,” he said.