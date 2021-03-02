In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read·

Patwari dies of cardiac arrest in Shopian

Shopian: A young Patwari was on Tuesday found unconscious in Aglar area of Shopian following which he was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Sources said that some locals spotted a man lying unconscious in an orchard in Aglar Pinjoora area of Shopian following which they took him to the hospital.

 

They said the doctors declared him brought dead and said that he has died due to cardaic arrest. The man was identified as Inam ul Haq Malik (33) of Balpora Shopian.

They further added that Inam was working as Patwari in Irrigation department.

They added that police has taken body into their custody for legal formalities following which the body will be handed over to the family for last rites—(KNO)

Previous
Domes, Mehrab, Minarets: Master coppersmith’s Islamic designs infuse new life into dying art
Next
Modi says $82 bn being invested in ports, invites global firms to be part of India’s growth trajectory
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor