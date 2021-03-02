Patwari dies of cardiac arrest in Shopian

Shopian: A young Patwari was on Tuesday found unconscious in Aglar area of Shopian following which he was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Sources said that some locals spotted a man lying unconscious in an orchard in Aglar Pinjoora area of Shopian following which they took him to the hospital.

They said the doctors declared him brought dead and said that he has died due to cardaic arrest. The man was identified as Inam ul Haq Malik (33) of Balpora Shopian.

They further added that Inam was working as Patwari in Irrigation department.

They added that police has taken body into their custody for legal formalities following which the body will be handed over to the family for last rites—(KNO)