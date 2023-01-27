Srinagar: Amid the nation-wide Pathaan frenzy, the latest Sharukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Bollywood flick is drawing packed houses at INOX Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you #ShahRukhKhan𓀠@iamsrk @thejohnabraham @deepikapadukone @YRF @PathaanTheFilm #YRF50, “@INOXMovies said in a tweet.

As cinema halls mostly remained shut for around 30 years owing to militant threats and attacks, INOX Srinagar had been inaugurated last year with a special screening of the Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.

The multiplex was inaugurated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on September 20 last year.

“People of Kashmir have a relationship of love with the Indian film industry. Even if this love remained dormant, it will be rekindled now”, the LG had said after throwing open the multiplex.