Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller Pathaan has been running successfully in theatres to date. The film, which was released in theatres on January 25, refuse to go slow on the domestic ticket window. The film that brought all the glory to Bollywood, has become a commercial success all thanks to the powerful storyline and the ensemble star cast including SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The YRF’s spy thriller helmed by Siddharth Anand has already crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide. Now, amid much celebration and success, the film also crossed the Rs 530-crore mark in India. Pathaan can be described as the first blockbuster hit of 2023 which is still shattered all records.

After breaking all the international records, the film crossed the 500 crore mark swiftly. As per early estimates, the film earned Rs 2.05 crore on Day 39 of its release. Hence, the total tally took to Rs 531.91 crore. Given the fabulous collections, it is now believed that the action thriller has surpassed the lifetime collections of the Hindi dubbed version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in a matter of just 38 days.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and is Khan’s comeback film after Zero (2018). The movie was released on January 25, 2023, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

The film also saw Salman Khan playing an explosive cameo. Shah Rukh Khan is seen as Pathaan, a RAW field agent, in the film. John Abraham plays the antagonist, while Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise. The music of Pathaan is composed by Vishal–Shekhar and the score are composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara.