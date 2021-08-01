Jammu & Kashmir government has directed officials not to issue clearance in passport verification, government jobs, and any other government schemes to people who are found involved in “law & order”, stone pelting cases, and “other crimes prejudicial to the security of the state”.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the CID Special Branch Kashmir has directed all units to deny security clearance to those involved in stone pelting and “other crimes prejudicial to security of state”.

Passport, job verification...: J&K Govt to deny clearance to those involved in 'law & order', stone pelting cases

According to it, all digital evidence and police records will be taken into consideration.

Earlier, an amendment by the Union Territory administration in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997 mandated a satisfactory CID report in order to land a government job.

According to a report by The Indian Express, it will be compulsory to disclose whether any family member or close relative is associated with any political party or organisation, or has participated in any political activity, or has had links with a foreign mission or organisation, or any prescribed/ prohibited/ banned organisation such as the Jamaat-e-Islami.

As per the fresh amendment, in case of in-service employees requiring re-verification from the CID, details of one’s postings and promotions since the date of appointment would have to be furnished besides details of jobs of one’s parents, spouse, children and step children, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had also announced to issue a domicile certificate to the husband of a native woman.

In 2020, the Union cabinet approved the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The order modified the applicability of Domicile conditions to all levels of jobs in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act.

According to the rules, a person residing in Jammu and Kashmir for at least 15 years can be considered to be a domicile of the Union Territory.