Passing out event for first batch of MBBS students held at GMC B’la

BARAMULLA: A memorable passing out event was held today at Government Medical College, Baramulla, for the first batch of MBBS and BSc paramedical students, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, was chief guest on the occasion.

The Secretary commended the students for their hard work and dedication, emphasizing the crucial role they will play in the healthcare sector. He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and serve the community with compassion and professionalism.

The event was enlivened by a variety of programs, showcasing the talent of students which added a festive and celebratory atmosphere to the farewell.

In his address, Dr Abid Rasheed highlighted the importance of continuous learning and adaptation of the latest technology in the medical field. He exhorted upon the students to stay updated with the new advancements and best practices in the world of healthcare. He also acknowledged the efforts of the faculty and staff in shaping the future of these young professionals.

The passing out event celebrated the achievements of students and wished them success in their future endeavors. It also served as a reminder of the pivotal role that healthcare professionals play in society, especially in challenging times.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, Principal GMC, Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr. Iffat Hassan, Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr. Rukhsana, Principal GMC Handwara, Dr. Khursheed, Medical Superintendent GMC Baramulla, Dr.Parvaiz Masoodi, HODs, faculty members, doctors and others were present in the event.