A Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight got off to a turbulent start on Tuesday after a passenger tried to pry open the emergency door. The incident took place prior to take-off with the man being handed over to local authorities upon arrival in Tamil Nadu. Flight 6E 6341 landed past midnight on Wednesday after taking off approximately 30 minutes late.

An official statement said that the passenger – identified in several reports as Manikandan – had tried to open the emergency exit door cover prior to take-off. He was declared unruly by the crew as per the standard operating procedure and later handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force at Chennai airport.

IndiGo authorities assured that the safely of the flight had not been compromised at any time during the commute.

The disruption came mere days after another IndiGo flight – from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi – suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at Delhi airport. Flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard and left from Amausi airport some 1.5 hours late on Saturday before being diverted to the national capital.

