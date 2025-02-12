Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Wednesday said that she has passed directions for release of salaries to NHM employees.

In a post on X, Sakina Itoo, said that the government is committed to the welfare of health care workers and ensuring timely support.

“Have passed the directions for release of salaries of NHM employees. The government remains committed to the welfare of healthcare workers and ensuring timely support for their invaluable services,” she said.

Earlier, NHM employees raised concerns over delayed salary and urged the government to address issue at an earliest.