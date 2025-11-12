Pashmina challenges

Jammu and Kashmir government organized a three-day Pashmina Fest at the temple town of Katra. Sponsored by the Union Ministry of Textiles under the National Handicraft Development Programme (NHDP), this event is the third in a series after the successful launch of Gandhi Shilp Bazar at Kashmir Haat, Srinagar, and GI Fair Buyer-Seller Meet at Budgam. The three-day festival is part of the efforts to support and revitalize Jammu and Kashmir’s rich handicraft heritage. It aims to showcase the finest Geographical Indication-certified Pashmina products from the region and highlight the exceptional skills of artisans and craft enterprises. Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation, which organized the fest, sought to facilitate structured B2B interactions and provide local artisans with direct market access. Featuring Basohli Pashmina from Kathua district and Pashmina from Srinagar, both recognised as authentic GI-certified products, the fest highlighted their cultural significance, heritage value, and artisanal excellence. The festival also aimed to promote authentic GI-tagged Pashmina and foster B2B linkages between over 40+ reputed national buyers from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Pashmina is among 15 handicraft products from Kashmir that have been granted a Geographical Indication tag. These include Kani Shawl, Sozni, Paper-Mache, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Hand Knotted Carpets, Kashmir Namda, Kashmir Gabba, Kashmir Willow Bat, Kashmir Tweed, Crewel, Kashmir Chain Stitch, Shikara, and Wagguv. Pashmina shawls are Kashmir’s identity. A plain 100 percent handmade pashmina shawl sells at Rs 10,000- 20000 or more at the manufacturing level. Design and embroidery work on the shawl determine its ultimate market value. Intricate embroidery and its design can push the cost of Pashmina shawls to Rs five lakh or more. The Jammu and Kashmir government deserves kudos for keeping the Pashmina craft alive. However, the artisans are suffering in silence. Low wages, middleman culture, and exploitation by big business houses are making it difficult for artisans to make ends meet. The government needs to delve deep and help the men behind the exquisite craft. To start with, the government should announce the minimum wages for the artisans. The traders’ export order should be cleared only when they submit the artisans’ certified certificates and bank statements. This will help in ending the exploitation of the poor artisans to some extent. Health and life insurance schemes should be introduced for the artisans. Business houses and the government should share the premium for the schemes. This will go a long way in uplifting Pashmina artisans. Due to poverty, several artisans push their kids into this trade at an early stage. An education scheme should be launched to encourage the artisans to send their children to school. The government should look beyond the glitter of Pashmina and help the unsung heroes.