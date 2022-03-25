Srinagar: Ghulam Mohammad Wani, an apple grower from Baramulla would use quality pesticides and fertilizers in his orchards for better produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

At regular intervals, he would remove weeds and irrigate orchards. Despite taking all these measures, he lost 40 percent of produce to natural calamities including hailstorms.

Come 2021, Wani harvested a bumper crop. All thanks to the anti-hail net, he successfully saved his trees from the hailstorms.

“One of my friends suggested installing an anti-hail net. It did not cost me much. Even many other growers in my vicinity are not covering their trees with anti-hail nets,” he said.

Anti-hail nets are popular among apple growers in Europe. Made of polymers, the net protects fruits from hailstorms and bird pecking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for anti-hail nets is picking up since Kashmir has been constantly witnessing hailstorms for the last few years.

Irfan Mir, owner of Infinity Kashmir, a firm that makes anti-hail nets said the demand has gone up by 40 percent in Kashmir.

“We introduced anti-hail nets in 2016. In 2017, our firm installed nets at two sites in Pulwama. It started picking up after growers reported zero damage. In 2018 and 2019 we installed anti-hail nets over 80 and 150 kanals of land,” he said.

Anti-hail net as per Mir costs between Rs 20,000-35,000 and successfully reduces losses. “We provide services for five years. All the growers who installed anti-hail nets have harvested bumper crops, ” he said.

Mir said the anti-hail net can be used for both high-density and traditional apple trees. “We have to make certain adjustments for different varieties of apple trees,” he said.

During the last few years, Kashmir has been witnessing hail storms, especially during Spring. Last year growers suffered 40 percent losses in Kulgam and Kupwara districts.

Under `PARVAZ’ scheme, the government has offered a 30 percent subsidy on anti-hail nets.