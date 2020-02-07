Lead Stories
Partap Park grenade attack: Former PDP minister’s kin, NEET aspirant among 3 held
Srinagar, Feb 7: Police on Friday claimed to have busted a Jaish-e-Muhammad’s (JeM) grenade throwing module by arresting three alleged militants including a close relative of a former PDP MLA and a NEET aspirant.
Police said the trio was responsible for a grenade attack at Partap Park on Sunday. Nine people including two CRPF personnel were injured when suspected militants’ lobbed grenade at CRPF detachment deputed for security inside the park.
Police identified trio as Shakeel Ahmad Band, a close relative of former senior PDP Minister Mohommad Khalil Bandh, Shamshad Manzoor, a 12th class pass out and Naveed-ul-Lateef who was preparing for NEET exams. Naveed and Shakeel are residents of Pulwama while Shamshad is the resident of Shopian.
Police said Naveed and Shamshad have been recruited recently recruit, while Band was operating for three years. “Through our digital records and other sources we have busted this module. They have been associated with Jaish-e- Mohammad. One of them was operating for three years,” Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Haseeb Mughal told reporters on Friday.
The trio, Mughal said, were motivated to the extent that they flipped a coin to decide who would hurl the grenade. “The toss was between Naveed and Shamshad as to who will hurl the grenade”, Dr Haseeb said.
According to SSP Srinagar, the trio conducted reconnaissance of the area for an hour before they lobbed the grenade in the park to target the forces. “When they found forces busy washing hands, they hurled the grenade,” he said.
Dr Hasseb said investigation has found their links with the militants across the border in Pakistan. “They were in touch through VPNs. Life is limping back to normalcy in Srinagar. It is something that their masters do not want. Their efforts are to disrupting it. But we are alert. We won’t allow them to succeed. Our investigation is an example,” he said.
Later on the sidelines of the presser, Dr Haseeb said former MLA Khalil Bandh will be called for questioning. “Coaching center where Naveed was receiving education will also be visited”, he said.
SSP said police is committed to ensure peace and tranquility so that normal activities are not hampered with. “Further investigation is going on. CRPF has also helped us in the investigation,” he added.
Lead Stories
Leave violence, join mainstream: PM Modi to militants
Guwahati, Feb 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Kashmiri militants, Maoists and those in rest of the Northeast should follow the Bodo youths in Assam, who decided to quit the decades-long path of violence and joined the mainstream by signing an accord with the government.
“Be it in the left wing extremist affected areas or in Jammu and Kashmir or all other groups in the Northeast, who still believe in the path of violence, in guns, bombs and pistols can learn from the Bodo youths and take inspiration to leave the path of violence. Let me tell one thing that violence has never brought any success, neither has it solved any problem. So I appeal everyone today to leave the feeling of enmity and come forward to join the mainstream of society and family life,” Modi said while addressing a massive crowd at Khargaon-Tengapara in the outskirts of Kokrajhar in western Assam.
“Choose the path of peace, harmony and non-violence and give up arms, it will lead to development. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the youth in Kashmir, and naxals who have taken up arms that they should learn from the Bodo people and return to the mainstream and to leave the path of violence,” Modi added.
The PM said those spreading rumours that outsiders will be allowed to settle in Assam and other parts of northeast was not correct.
“I am here to assure all in Assam that anti-Assam and anti-national mentality will not be tolerated and forgiven by country. Those who are spreading rumours in northeast that people from outside will come and settle due to CAA, I want to assure that no such thing will happen,” the PM said.
Modi said he expected the suspicions of the people to be over soon and the trust between northeast and Union government would lead to development. He said people using the path of violence and arms should shed that path.
Modi added that there should be no animosity among people as violence does not lead to development. The PM argued that vote bank politics had led to some people holding back the important issue of development in Assam and northeast.
“There is a deliberate attempt to create problems for the country by disturbing Assam and northeast. It was because of vote bank politics which delayed development in Assam and northeast. The thought of creating problems for northeast and India was allowed earlier,” PM said.
While talking about Bodo and Bru-Reang issues, Modi said thousands of people became refugees in their own country due to violence but now they were being given new facilities to settle here with full respect and dignity. Modi said thousands of people would now get houses and permanent address. There would also be a special package for the Bru-Reang people, he said.
“I welcome all those who were part of the Bodo Land Movement and have joined the mainstream. After five decades, with full harmony, the expectations and aspirations of every partner associated with the Bodo Land Movement have been respected,” added Modi.
The rally was organised to celebrate the signing of new Bodo Accord, which was signed with all groups representing the Bodo community including all four factions of insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on January 27. A total of 1,615 members of NDFB had laid down their weapons on January 30 and decided to join the mainstream.
The accord promises to exclude several non-Bodo villages from Bodoland Territorial Council’s ambit and rename the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts into Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It also promised a special package of Rs 1,500 crore for development in BTR in the next three years, establish several new higher educational institutes, accord associate official state language status to Bodo language, beside others.
Modi said the new accord put an end to all demands of the Bodo Movement, which was launched nearly five decades ago. “Now development is the first and last priority. Today I want to assure all here that the government will listen to all your sorrows, pains and problems. I can understand the pain and problems you had undergone during these years. Never allow the violence to return to this region and Assam,” Modi said in the rally, which was attended by more than four lakh people.
Lead Stories
Global Investors Summit 2020: Govt goes all out to woo industry captains, corporate leaders
Srinagar, Feb 7: Jammu and Kashmir government is putting up a grand show to attract the global corporate leaders and industry captains to invest in the union territory (UT) post abrogation of Article 370.
Centre has allotted Rs 50 crore for hosting the first ever Global Investors Summit-2020, which is scheduled to be held in April in both capital cities.
“The amount will be spent on publicity, accommodation, travel, special cars and other arrangements for visitors,” said an official of the Industry and Commerce department.
Themed, ‘EXPLORE, INVEST and GROW’, the summit is aimed at bringing together entrepreneurs and corporate leaders from the world to invest in the UT.
“The event will hold strategic sectoral sessions, technical presentations, round table deliberations, partnerships, one-to-one business interactions and signing of the memorandum of understanding,” the official said.
Sight-seeing and familiarization tours for the guests have also been planned during the summit. “Several hotels along the banks of Dal Lake will be booked for the delegates. Adequate security arrangements are also being made for the delegates. They will also be shown the land which has been earmarked for outside investors and industrial areas,” he said.
Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), Ravinder Kumar said final dates and list of delegates is yet to be finalized.
“It will take us two months for preparations for this big event. Centre has allotted Rs 50 crore. Exact dates and number of delegates is yet to be finalized. All arrangements are being made for the event,” he said.
Confederation of Indian Industry has been selected as the national partner while Earnest Young, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Expro have been selected as knowledge, media and event partner respectively. J&KTPO is the nodal agency for the event.
Government has also constituted a 13-member apex committee headed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam for hosting the event. The committee will be responsible for overall departmental coordination necessary for successful conduct of the summit.
Last month, a pre-summit investor’s meet was held in New Delhi. Addressing the pre-summit, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu said for the first time the government was making an attempt to promote investment in J&K.
Government has also identified over 20,000 kanals of land and will be open for outside investors Manufacturing, IT, tourism and hospitality, film production, agriculture, milk poultry, wool production, silk processing, handlooms, handicrafts, healthcare, medicinal plants, education, skill development, infrastructure and real estate, have been declared high priority sector for investment .
“The investors Summit will provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions from the minds of outside business community about investment in J&K. It will present immense opportunities to develop contacts between the local and outside business community and will provide not only primary employment but also generate secondary and ancillary employment opportunities for youth,” said the Chief Secretary.
Lead Stories
JKIDFC’s massive push to infra development:Sports infra of Rs 400 Cr coming up across J&K
Jammu, Feb 7: The government is on course to establish sports infrastructure worth Rs 400 crore in Jammu and Kashmir with several projects in the pipeline under Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Limited, a company created in 2018 to tide over the infrastructural deficiencies in the erstwhile state of J&K.
A government spokesperson Friday said that it was for the first time that sports projects worth hundreds of crores were under execution in the Union Territory.
The project includes development of a number of new sports stadiums in the rural areas of J&K.
“The department of Youth Services is augmenting sports infrastructure across length and breadth of J&K incurring the cost of Rs 202.28 crores. Besides these, it is also completing some important sports infrastructure projects like recently inaugurated Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, Bakshi Stadium Srinagar, TRC ground Srinagar and Gani Kashmiri Memorial Sports Stadium Srinagar at a cost of Rs 70.12 crores,” the spokesperson said.
In 2018, JKIDFC was envisaged to fund the unfunded or long pending languishing projects. Each of the department furnished the details of all the significant yet pending projects to the Finance department for funding through this Corporation. The initiative of setting up the JKIDFC has also been noted as a best practice by the NITI Aayog.
The Corporation is working with a vision to provide an innovative solution for funding the infrastructure needs of Jammu and Kashmir.
By law, this Corporation was authorised to raise loans from financial institutions including state/nationalised banks for completion of unfunded/languishing infrastructure projects in J&K. The corporation was authorised to raise a loan of Rs 8000 crore in the most economical manner through a competitive and transparent process. It was also mandated to finance any new infrastructure projects, which are a priority as far as their public utility is concerned.
The company is being manned by the Board of Directors chosen from the senior officers of the administration headed by Financial Commissioner, Finance, also Chairman & Managing Director of this Corporation.
The sole purpose behind bringing this Corporation into existence by Finance Department is to provide an innovative solution for funding the infrastructure needs of J&K.A ‘High Powered Committee’ (HPC) has been constituted by the Government which conducts regular meetings to take decisions regarding the business to be transacted by JKIDFC.
Till date, nine such meetings have been conducted by the committee under its chairman designate. The HPC has the power to approve, sanction, modify and substitute any of the projects being funded under JKIDFC. Besides this, it also authorises, monitors and regulates the projects taken up under this ‘languishing projects’ programme.
The Government has deputed a dedicated team of officers/officials exclusively to carry out day to day affairs of this company. They include the Executive Director, Director Finance, General Manager and many other IT professionals and ministerial staff, who work behind the scene to make the Corporation a thriving enterprise.
The job of this team is to track each project financed under JKIDFC and update its status on the portal on real time basis. Photographs of the ongoing works along with the percentage of completion are given against each of the sponsored projects. Besides, they process the payment requests against the works and also carry out field visits to assess the progress and quality of works being executed on ground.
Recently, the Board of Directors (BoDs) also empowered a committee comprising of the Executive Director, Director Finance and General Manager of JKIDFC to authorise payments for approved languishing projects. This was done to ensure avoiding any sort of delay on account of release of timely payments to projects being executed by the funds provided by JKIDFC.
Some 2274 languishing projects worth Rs 5883 crore have been financed under JKIDFC by J&K government to fast track their completion. These include 817 projects worth Rs 1719.50 crore of PHE Department,593 projects of Public Works Department worth (Rs 1311.37crore), 169 of PDD (Rs 302.91 crore), 102 of Health (Rs290.75 crore), 76 of I&FC (Rs 188.77 crore), 67 of H&UDD(Rs 355.06 crore), 113 of School Education(Rs83.63 crore), 92 of Industries(Rs 717.29 crore), 100 of Youth Services (Rs420.57 crore), 11 of Tourism (Rs 105.05 crore), 31 of Higher Education (Rs151.57 crore), 8 of Agriculture (Rs23.57 crore), 44 of Animal Husbandry (Rs7.01 crore), 7 of Horticulture(Rs 30.35 crore), 20 of Technical Education (Rs15.80crore), 5 of Estates (Rs 97.97 crore) and few vital projects of many other departments.
It is targeted that 1256 projects worth Rs2219.16crorewill be completed by the end of this financial year. Among them, 422 projects (Rs 626.34 crore) are to be completed by PHE department, 180 (Rs201.31crore) by R&B department, 167 (Rs 299.80 crore) by PDD, 76 (Rs 188.77 crore) by I&FC department, 98(Rs 67.83crore) by School Education, 88 (Rs142.67 crore) by Youth Services& Sports, 50 (Rs 70.72 crore) by H&ME, 48 each by Housing (Rs153.01 crore) and Industries Departments (Rs 314.97 crore) shall be dedicated to public by March 2020. Expenditure of aroundRs479.04croreshas already been made by the Departments executing such projects.
Some of the mega languishing infrastructure development projects approved by JKIDFC are Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme, Jammu (Rs108.16 crore), Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme, Srinagar (Rs154.69 crore), EDI Campus Bari-Brahmana, Jammu (Rs50.74 crore), Jambu Zoo (Rs 49.17 crores), Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Jammu (Rs32.24 crore), Industrial Estate at Kathua (Rs81.15 crore), BPOs across J&K (Rs60 crore), and Drilling of Hand pumps across Kashmir region (Rs33.50 crore).