Parliamentary Panel on Home Affairs to visit J&K, Ladakh from Aug 16-22

New Delhi: Amid the border stand-off with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be visiting Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh later this month.

The panel will embark on a week-long visit on August 16 to take stock of the situation at the LAC.

The panel headed by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma comprising of 31 members will visit Border Out Posts (BOPs) located near the LAC for assessment of working conditions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). It will further meet the representatives of Home Affairs in Leh to take stock of administration, development and people’s welfare in Ladakh.

The itinerary

Top officials from the ITBP will brief the panel in Leh on August 16.

On August 18, the panel members will interact with key stakeholders in Srinagar to discuss issues related to administration, development and people’s welfare.

On August 19, a meeting has been scheduled with representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Later, the panel will visit a few Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camps.

The members will arrive in Jammu on August 20 to review disaster management preparedness for Mata Vaishno Devi the next day.

Later in the day, they will meet representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and BSF to review the working conditions of the BSF.

On August 22, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be back in Delhi.