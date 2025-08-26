Parl panel on home visiting Kashmir

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 25: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, today convened a meeting to review arrangements for the visit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to Kashmir during the first week of September.

This is the maiden meeting chaired by Anshul Garg after assuming the charge of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Ganderbal, besides Directors of Srinagar Airport Authority, Rural Development department, Health department besides officers of Sonamarg Development Authority, Gulmarg Development Authority, officers and representatives of Planning Development & Monitoring, FCS&CA, ICDS, Hospitality & Protocol; JKTDC, Tourism, Information, Education, Police, CRPF & Security.

To execute the safe, secure, and smooth tour of dignitaries to different places of the valley, Div Com, while addressing the officers, emphasized meticulous planning & strategy for hassle-free arrangements, including proper security cover at all the venues.

On the occasion, he reviewed detailed accommodation facilities for visiting dignitaries at Srinagar, Gulmarg & Sonmarg, besides allocation of vehicles and appointment of liaison officers.

Div Com instructed DG E&S to ensure all arrangements for a review meeting at Srinagar during the visit. He also directed making proper arrangements for the interaction of dignitaries with Indian Medical Association members, PRIs, and other delegations.

Garg directed the deployment of medical officers and ambulances at the accommodation venue and other visiting places.

Further, the Div Com directed for deployment of fire tenders at designated locations and the framing of an exigency plan for any emergency.

Deputy Director Planning, Ashiq Hussian Malik, was appointed as the Nodal Officer from the Div Com Office for ensuring close coordination & synergy among the concerned departments.