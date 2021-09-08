Parkour: The Art of defying obstacles

Parkour – an athletic discipline in which practitioners combine gymnastics, acrobatics, running, and jumping to traverse a variety of terrain. It is gaining popularity all over the world as well as in Kashmir. The athletes are seen flipping, jumping, digging and doing high somersaults. They perform on every soft and hard place including high walls, rocky cliffs, roads and rocky terrain. The game of parkour has spread from Europe to the streets of Kashmir. The credit for introducing this game in Kashmir goes to the talented youth. The youth of the valley seem to be attracted to this sport and are often seen practicing this art in the gardens here.