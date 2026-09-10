‘Paris Summit’: PM calls for space cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the International Space Summit held in Paris, France, via video conference. The Prime Minister thanked President Emmanuel Macron for taking a timely initiative and extending a gracious invitation. He expressed delight in participating in this landmark gathering. “I am happy to be a part of the first International Space Summit,” remarked Modi.

Reflecting on humanity’s enduring fascination with the cosmos, the Prime Minister observed that space has inspired human imagination for centuries. He highlighted that this frontier now shapes everyday life on Earth, from climate and crops to oceans and communities. “The promise of space is infinite, and our responsibility is collective,” noted Modi.

Addressing the growing complexity of the cosmic environment, the Prime Minister emphasized that orbits are becoming more crowded, technologies more powerful, and actors more numerous. He stressed that global partnerships must prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term gains. “Our choices must be clear: cooperation over confrontation, sustainability over short-term gain, and inclusion over exclusion,” asserted Modi.

Connecting India’s philosophical worldview to outer space, the Prime Minister pointed out that the nation’s approach is firmly rooted in the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning One Earth, One Family, One Future. He advocated for this unifying spirit to travel beyond our planet to ensure a secure domain. “We support a safe, secure, peaceful and sustainable space domain, anchored in international law, dialogue and multilateral cooperation,” affirmed Modi.

Highlighting the importance of transparent research, the Prime Minister stressed that India’s cosmic journey perfectly reflects the philosophy of universal welfare. He noted that the ethical sharing of information is paramount for global progress. “Scientific data must serve the common good, with openness and integrity,” observed Modi.

Tracing the remarkable trajectory of the nation’s aerospace enterprise, the Prime Minister highlighted the practical benefits of satellite technology for weather forecasting, disaster management, and navigation. He noted that these advanced capabilities directly serve grassroots communities, including farmers and fishermen. “ISRO, which stands at the heart of this journey, has earned global admiration for its excellence and cost-effective missions,” remarked Modi.

Detailing India’s collaborative international footprint in launch services, the Prime Minister highlighted the successful deployment of more than 430 payloads from 34 countries aboard domestic rockets. He emphasized the broad global utility of these cooperative scientific endeavors. “ISRO’s technologies and partnerships serve not only India, but the wider world,” noted Modi.

Ascribing this institutional success to the relentless human capital of the nation, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the dedication and hard work of generations of Indian scientists, engineers, and technicians. He commended how their tireless efforts have secured a place of pride among spacefaring nations. “Working day and night, they have built ISRO’s global reputation mission by mission, success by success,” affirmed Modi.

Recalling monumental milestones in planetary science, the Prime Minister cited that Aditya-L1 is currently unlocking the secrets of the Sun, while an Indian astronaut visited the International Space Station last year. He proudly recounted the historic lunar touchdown that set a new global benchmark. “Chandrayaan-3 made India the first nation to land near the lunar south pole,” noted Modi.

Outlining ambitious futuristic targets for the national roadmap, the Prime Minister announced plans to establish an indigenous space station by 2035 and send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040. He maintained that these long-term efforts are driven by a singular, overarching purpose. “In all these efforts, our guiding principle has been clear: their benefits must reach all humanity,” asserted Modi.

Describing the rapid evolution of the domestic commercial ecosystem, the Prime Minister observed that India’s private space sector is surging in a big way alongside institutional agencies. He acknowledged the dynamic synergy forming between emerging startups and established organizations. “The energy of enterprise is joining the excellence of ISRO,” remarked Modi.

Valuing long-standing bilateral relations, the Prime Minister recalled that France has been a trusted partner since the inception of the Indian space program at Thumba in the 1960s. He emphasized that current joint initiatives successfully merge high-level research with tangible societal benefits. “Today, our cooperation spans Earth observation and advanced technologies, uniting scientific excellence with human purpose,” affirmed Modi.

Extending an open invitation to international stakeholders, the Prime Minister called upon the global community to participate in upcoming exploratory missions. He welcomed worldwide partners to join hands in pioneering the next wave of cosmic discovery. “We invite France and the world to be co-travellers in India’s next space frontier,” remarked Modi.

Concluding his video address, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all the distinguished participants of the summit. He urged the international community to safeguard the celestial environment through collaborative exploration and innovation. “Let the Space Summit in Paris send a clear message: we will explore together, innovate together and protect space together, for all humanity, and for generations to come,” asserted Modi.