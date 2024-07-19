Paris 2024: Bagati attends breakfast with French Ambassador

New Delhi, 19th July 2024: Arhan Bagati, a proud son of Kashmir and a key figure in India’s Paralympic Movement, recently attended a significant breakfast meeting hosted by the French Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou. The event, held in honor of the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, saw prominent personalities in attendance, including PCI officials and distinguished guests.

Arhan, who has been the Awareness and Impact Ambassador for the Paralympic Committee of India since 2014, has been at the forefront of promoting and supporting para-athletes across the nation. His notable contributions include the founding of LetsEnable.com and the development of apps like InRio and IndTokyo, which have provided critical support to Indian Paralympic athletes on international platforms.

His leadership skills and unwavering commitment to the cause earned him the prestigious role of Deputy Chef De Mission for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. As the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games draw closer, Arhan’s efforts continue to inspire and elevate the Indian Paralympic community.

During the breakfast, discussions centered on strengthening Indo-French relations in the realm of sports, with a special focus on the Paralympics. The event was also graced by the presence of Mr. Satyanarayana, Mr. S.P. Sangwan, Mrs. Deepa Malik, Mr. Mahavir Rawat and Mrs. Parul Mahajan Oberoi.

Arhan’s journey from Kashmir to becoming a pivotal figure in India’s Paralympic Movement is a testament to his dedication and vision. His efforts have not only brought laurels to the nation but also paved the way for future para-athletes to achieve global recognition.