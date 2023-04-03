SRINAGAR: Counsel for Parimpora road rage victim, Bashir Sidiq said the March 26 incident is a crime against the woman and needs to be dealt with accordingly.

Of the nine arrested in Parimpora road rage victims, five are juveniles. A video of bikers chasing a car and heartening inmates including a woman carrying her one-year kid had sent shock waves across Kashmir. Police immediately swung into action and arrested all nine. Three scooties were also seized during the night-long raids.

Bashir said Kashmir slipped into shock after the incident. “The chilling video shows the fear and trauma of the victims. They were intimidated beyond imagination. It has sent shock waves across Kashmir. I have argued before the court that it is the crime against the woman. Criminal law has been changed post-Nirbaya case. It was like a Bollywood movie, boys chasing the car and threatening the couple,” he said.

Four adults have been charged under section 341 (wrongful restrain), 503 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging modesty), and 354 D (stalking). “They are lodged in jail for the last eight days. Juveniles are lodged in a remand home. We want that license of adults should be canceled,” he said.

“We appreciate the police for the timely action. Police arrested all nine accused on the same night and booked them under different sections of the law. What shocked us is that five of the accused are juveniles. Motor vehicle act has been amended. Under section 199 of the amended MV Act, a parent is liable for three years in jail and Rs 25000 fine if he gives his minor child the to ride a bike or scooty and any other vehicle,” said Bashir.

Bashir said society needs to wake up and stop such activities. “We need to put an end to this menace. Everyone has a responsibility to curb such illegal activity. We recently two young boys losing life in stunt biking. Unless we wake up, it cannot be stopped. We need to put our house in order and stop these criminals from carrying out such activities. We have seen how a drug addict killed his mother. Police and civil society too need to chip in and purge this society from these criminal elements,” he said.

He also appealed to the parents not to allow their minor children to ride motorbikes and cars. “It is fraught with danger. So please beware,” he cautioned.