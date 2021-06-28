Parimpora gunfight: One more CRPF trooper injured, hospitalized

Srinagar: One more CRPF trooper has been injured in an ongoing gunfight at Malhoora area of Parimpora Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

They said that the personnel identified as Waseem Ahmad sustained the injuries and was shifted to army hospital at Badamibagh Srinagar.

Earlier a sub inspector of CRPF was sustained bullet injury in the arm during the gunfight and was removed to a hospital for treatment.

Confirming the injuries to CRPF men, a police officer said that the “operation” was continuing and so far no militant has been killed.

Earlier police and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation amid specific information about the presence of the militants.

As the joint team reached the suspected spot, militants opened fire which was retaliated, triggering off the gunfight. (GNS)