Cricketer Irfan Pathan has become the target of trolls after he posted a photograph of his beautiful wife, Safa Baig.

As he revealed her face for ‘the first time ever’, the picture went viral on social media. However, it also came to the fore that his wife was once a model and her other photographs too are available on the internet.

While many fans and followers praised the couple, some netizens trolled Irfan for apparently breaking the Islamic tradition of hijab or purdah.

Irfan had shared the pic on Instagram and wrote, “A palace behind me and a queen beside me. #life.”

Earlier, Irfan Pathaan has always made sure that his wife’s face is not visible in the photos he shares online, as Safa prefers to remain under purdah. However, in the latest picture that the cricketer shared on Instagram, Safa’s face is half visible for the first time ever.

Safa Baig was born on February 28, 1994, in Jeddah. Her father Mirza Farooq Baig is a businessman in Saudi Arabia. She is a well-known nail artist and received education at the International Indian School in Jeddah. She was a model before she got hitched to Irfan and has worked as a journalist too, according to media reports.