Srinagar, Feb 26: Parched Kashmir received moderate rain and snowfall for the second day today, bringing much-needed relief to the people.

February was mostly dry, but the latest Western Disturbance is expected to provide temporary respite from their prolonged lack of precipitation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), north Kashmir’s districts—Baramulla and Kupwara—received moderate to mild rain and snowfall, while southern districts—Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian—received light to moderate rainfall during Tuesday night.

The fresh spell of precipitation has brought down the rainfall deficiency by 14 percent as the deficit rainfall has reduced from 83 percent last week to 69 percent till Wednesday.

Major precipitation has been recorded at the Kargil station in Ladakh as well as the Rajouri and Poonch districts in the Jammu division over the last week. After zero rainfall in the first 50 days of this year, Kargil recorded 16.4 mm of rainfall against the normal precipitation of 25 mm in the last 57 days of 2025.

The precipitation deficit has reduced from above 70 percent to 50 percent in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu division.

In the entire Jammu and Kashmir, the deficit rainfall has reduced to 69 percent compared to 83 percent last week. According to data, against the normal precipitation of 215.5mm, the region recorded a rainfall of 65.8 mm from January 01, 2025, to February 26, 225.

However, other districts of Jammu and Kashmir, despite witnessing a reduction in precipitation, continued to be categorized in the large deficiency list.

The data reveals a deficiency of 60 to 84 percent in other districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, having a deficiency of 74 percent during the period.

Official data revealed that a deficiency of 70 percent was recorded from December 2024 to February 2025.

Meteorological Department (MeT) Director Mukhtar Ahmad stated that the Kashmir region is likely to receive widespread rainfall between February 26 and 28.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley, including the tourist spots of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, between February 25 and 28, while the plains are expected to receive rainfall.

According to the traffic authorities, traffic is plying smoothly on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) from both sides despite rainfall. However, other highways, including the Mughal Road (linking south Kashmir’s Shopian with the Jammu region’s Rajouri and Poonch districts), SSG Road, Bhaderwah-Chamba Road, and Sinthan Road, remain closed.

Authorities have advised passengers to undertake journeys on the Srinagar Jammu highway during the time and avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal due to the risk of landslides and shooting stones.

Given the forecast, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all district and tehsil-level officials to remain on alert and assist the public in case of an emergency.

The Valley has recorded an unusually dry winter during Chillai Kalan—the coldest 40-day period of the season—receiving only 20 percent of the average precipitation. Prolonged dry weather has already led to water crises in several areas.

Weather experts warn that the prolonged dry spell during winter could negatively impact agriculture and horticultural activities during the summer and also create water shortages in case the precipitation does not increase in the coming months.