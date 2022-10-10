Srinagar, Oct 10: Chief Post Master General of Jammu and Kashmir, Niraj Kumar on Monday said that India Post is soon going to launch Parcel Packaging Service at Srinagar GPO and Jammu and Leh HOs for the convenience of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Kumar said that as the world is celebrating World Post Week, India Post will launch various services and initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the Post Week.

He said that they will soon launch Parcel Packaging Service at Srinagar GPO and Jammu and Leh HOs for the welfare and convenience of the people.

“We are also launching Mobile Parcel Booking Service, which is a new thing, where postmasters will go to shops, workshops, other places in order to book parcels on the spot. This is one of our endeavours to bring post services to the door steps of the people even in remote areas,” he said.

He also said that in this endeavour yesterday they launched Shikara Post service for the people living in and around Dal Lake to bring post services to the door steps of the people—(KNO)