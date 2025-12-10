Paras Health Sgr drives pulmonology advancements in Valley

SRINAGAR: Paras Health Srinagar led a significant knowledge-building initiative in the valley by convening a high-level Pulmonology Continuing Medical Education (CME) session that gathered nearly 100 doctors from across Kashmir. Held under the theme “From Scope to Solution: The Changing Face of Pulmonary Care,” the program provided a platform for clinicians to explore evolving respiratory challenges, discuss complex cases, and refine approaches to advanced pulmonary care.

The Pulmonology department at Paras Health Srinagar is backed by advanced diagnostic and interventional capabilities which including Pulmonary Function Test (PFT), Diffusing Capacity of the Lungs for Carbon Monoxide (DLCO), radial Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS), convex probe EBUS (CP-EBUS), thoracoscopy, and bronchoscopy. These services are further strengthened by 24-hour emergency support for acute and life-threatening respiratory cases, along with a dedicated critical-care team under Dr Ali Imran[ Head Critical Care Team], who oversees ICU management which is equipped with high-quality ventilators, High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) systems, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), and other modern technologies essential for comprehensive patient care.

The CME brought together senior pulmonologists including Dr Navid Nazir Shah (Professor and the HOD Chest Medicine GMC Srinagar), Dr Sanuallah Shah (Prof.& Head of Internal and the Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS Soura), Dr Javeed Ahmad Malik (Professor and Head Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS Medical College Srinagar), Dr Rafi Jan (HOD Chest Medicine at GMC Anantnag), who shared their insights from hands-on management of intricate respiratory conditions.

Dr. Mohmad Yousoof Dar, Unit Head & Associate Director, Pulmonology, spoke in-depth about interventions in high-risk patients and the growing need for precise, advanced pulmonary procedures. Dr. Naeem Firdous Dar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, emphasized the expanding role of bronchoscopy in ICU settings and its importance in critical-care decision-making. Complementing these discussions, Dr. Zubair Ahmed Thoker, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, shed light on uncommon scenarios in pulmonology and the value of preparing clinicians for atypical but high-stakes cases.

Sharing his perspective, Dr. Mohmad Yousoof Dar added, “Discussing complex pulmonary scenarios and high-risk interventions helps practitioners apply best practices with confidence. As pulmonary conditions become more varied and demanding, updated guidelines and shared expertise are critical for shaping effective and timely treatments.”

Reflecting on the session’s impact, Dr. Murtuza Habib, Facility Director, Paras Hospital Srinagar, said, “Elevating pulmonary care in Kashmir requires a continuous exchange of real-world knowledge and updated clinical practices. This CME represents our commitment to strengthening respiratory healthcare delivery by ensuring doctors across the valley have access to advanced insights, emerging technologies, and evidence-backed strategies. When clinicians are empowered with the latest tools and learnings, patient outcomes improve significantly across ICU, diagnostic, and interventional care.”