Paras Health achieves breakthrough with EUS-Guided Procedure

SRINAGAR: Paras Hospital Srinagar has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing the region’s first Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)-guided therapeutic procedure, marking a breakthrough in the treatment of complex gastrointestinal conditions in the Paras.

The case involved a 60-year-old male patient with a history of chronic liver disease who had suffered multiple episodes of life-threatening gastrointestinal bleeding caused by oesophageal and fundal varices. Although the patient had previously undergone successful oesophageal variceal ligation and eradication elsewhere, he presented at Paras Hospital with severe bleeding from large fundal varices. Considering the complexity of the situation, the gastroenterology team planned an advanced EUS-guided coil and glue therapy, in which embolization coils and glue were delivered precisely into the bleeding varices under real-time ultrasound guidance.

The procedure was performed under the expertise of Dr Aadil Ashraf, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy, Paras Health Srinagar and was carried out seamlessly under minimal sedation. The bleeding was successfully controlled, the patient recovered well, and he was discharged the very next day.

“This marks the first time such an advanced EUS-guided intervention has been carried out in the Paras,” said Dr. Ashraf. “For years, patients with complex gastrointestinal problems had no choice but to travel to metropolitan cities for specialised treatments. With these techniques now available locally, Paras Hospital is not only saving lives but also easing the financial, emotional, and physical burden on patients and their families. This is a major step towards bringing world-class gastroenterology care to Kashmir and ensuring that our people have access to cutting-edge medical interventions right here at home.”