Srinagar: Kashmir is fast becoming an adventure tourism hub in India.

Many adventure tourists from different parts of the country are undertaking bike expeditions to Kashmir.

Among them, a group of bikers from different corners of the country recently reached Srinagar from Delhi via Manali.

These bikers have been drawn to the scenic allure of Kashmir, a region renowned for its breathtaking vistas, beautiful lakes, and majestic mountains.

As they traverse the winding roads, they find themselves surrounded by a visual feast of lush green valleys and snow-capped peaks.

“This is my first trip to Kashmir, and I am very much happy. I have seen the beautiful places of Srinagar, and my plan is to travel to Ladakh, then Manali, and after that Delhi along with my bike group,” said a female tourist from Gujarat.

“This is my first experience to go on a bike trip from Srinagar, Leh, Ladakh, and then Delhi, and it has been amazing. Till now, my trip has been amazing, I have enjoyed everything here and Kashmir is so beautiful, and it’s a real heaven on earth,” added another female tourist from Mumbai.

“We as bikers found ourselves amidst a landscape that seemed straight out of a dream, with each twist and turn of the road revealing new and mesmerizing sights. For us, the return journey to Delhi via Manali is a way to complete their adventurous loop. It offers a different set of challenges and vistas, with the rugged terrain of the Himalayas providing a stark contrast to the serene beauty of Kashmir,” the adventure tourists said.