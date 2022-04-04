Srinagar: Wild tulips in Pampore are fast becoming a new attraction for tourists and social media influencers.

A large number of tourists are visiting Asia’s largest tulip garden and famed Badamwari. A lot of them are visiting Pampore to have a glimpse of wild tulips.

Residents said that scores of tourists and locals visit the saffron fields to witness the natural bloom.

“It has happened after some photographers posted pictures of wild tulips on social media. The picture went viral and a lot of people got attracted to the virgin beauty of Pampore. This year, we have witnessed a huge rush of people to saffron fields,” said Suhail Ahmad, a local.

He said the saffron fields have become a popular place for social media influencers, and fashion photographers.

“Young social media buffs can be seen making Instagram reels. Similarly, fashion photographers also click pictures of models promoting different cloth brands,” he said.

Tourists also love to see saffron fields and wild tulips. “We were on our way to Pahalgam when we saw beautiful flowers all around. It was an amazing place and we had a good time clicking pictures and videos in between tulips,” said Suman Gupta, a visitor from West Bengal.

Sensing the potential, the tourism department has also started promoting the wild tulips on Pampore through its social media handles.

“The wild tulips of Pampore: Could there be a lovelier sight…the endless fields of pinks and whites and the swaying mustard beyond. Paradise beckons” tweeted an official handle of the tourism department.