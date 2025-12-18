Papier-mâché demand drops, tariff surges

Srinagar: The festive season has failed to bring relief to Kashmir’s centuries-old papier-mâché craft.

Global conflicts and increasing tariffs have hit the sector badly this season. Artisans say sales during Christmas and New Year — traditionally a peak period — have dropped sharply.

Maqbool Jan, a renowned papier-mâché artisan from Srinagar, said demand for the craft has declined by more than 60 per cent compared to previous years. “This year was not good for papier-mâché. We witnessed losses throughout the year, and the year-end is no different. The demand during Christmas and New Year has not been satisfactory,” Jan said.

While orders have started trickling in over the past few weeks, Jan noted that the volumes remain low. He said the limited recovery has been confined largely to the domestic market.

“We are getting orders from various states of India, but European countries, which were a major and potential market for this craft, have remained silent,” he added.

Artisans blamed the slump on a combination of reduced international tourism, disruptions in global trade, and cautious spending by overseas buyers amid geopolitical tensions.

“In most of the European countries, the political situation has not improved this year. International trade has declined this year. Many countries levied heavy taxes on imports, which again hit exports of crafts, including papier mache. The production declined because of the reduced orders,” said Shabir Ahmad, another artisan and dealer of papier mache.

Papier-mâché products from Kashmir — including decorative boxes, vases, and ornaments — have historically enjoyed strong demand in Europe and other international markets.

Pertinently, unlike other art forms, Kashmir’s Papier Mache market has been shrinking post-pandemic. Artisans rue that taxation has turned survival into a daily battle.